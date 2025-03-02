Amit Shah Reaffirms Zero-Tolerance on Drug Trafficking

New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah announced that the Modi government is taking strict measures against drug traffickers, emphasising a zero-tolerance approach to drug-related crimes. Speaking on the social media platform X, Shah highlighted that a comprehensive "bottom to top" and "top to bottom" investigation strategy has resulted in the conviction of 29 drug traffickers in 12 cases nationwide.

The Modi govt is unsparing in punishing drug traffickers who drag our youth into the dark abyss of addiction for the greed of money.



As a result of a foolproof investigation with a bottom-to-top and top-to-bottom strategy, 29 drug traffickers have been convicted by the court in… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 2, 2025



He cited several landmark operations by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), including the seizure of 23.859 kg of charas at Sabarmati Railway Station in Gujarat, the interception of 123.080 kg of ganja in Madhya Pradesh, and a case in Chandigarh where a parcel containing opium was stopped at DHL Express. Other cases mentioned include arrests and convictions in incidents at Chandigarh Railway Station, Cochin International Airport, Dehradun, Ranga Reddy district in Telangana, Seoni in Madhya Pradesh, and between Plassey and Krishnanagar in West Bengal.



“These convictions exemplify our relentless effort to build a drug-free Bharat,” Shah said, reiterating the government’s commitment to eradicating the drug menace. Under his leadership, the NCB continues to work towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a drug-free India by 2047.





