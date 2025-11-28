Amit Shah Inaugurates 3-Day DGP-IGP Conference in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated the three-day 60th All India DGP/ IGP conference here where a strategy to strengthen internal security is scheduled to be prepared.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Friday evening to take part in the conference on Saturday and Sunday.

Official sources said that there will be six sessions during the conference during which 36 director generals of police (DGPs) of all the states and Union Territories of the country are scheduled to give presentations regarding the crime graph, and crime patterns in their respective states and Union Territories and the measures taken by them to curb them.

Each DGP will be given an hour to give the presentation, sources said.

Later, the DGPs will hold discussions to prepare a strategy to curb crimes, sources said.

The conference is scheduled to review the progress achieved in addressing key policing challenges so far and outline a forward-looking roadmap for building a secured India in alignment with the national vision of a developed India.

The meet will host detailed deliberations on key security issues such as Leftwing extremism, counter terrorism, disaster management, women’s safety, and use of forensic science and artificial intelligence in policing.

National Security Advisor Ajit Kumar Doval, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Parag Jain and Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief Tapan Deka are also participating in the conference.