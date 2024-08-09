Yunus Sworn In as Head of Bangladesh's Interim Government Amid Political Upheaval

New Delhi: Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus on Thursday took oath as head of an interim government in Bangladesh. Mr Yunus, 84, was administered the oath of office by President Mohammed Shahabuddin at a ceremony at the presidential palace “Bangabhaban”.

The economist-turned-politician was appointed as the head of the interim government on Tuesday after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India following widespread protests against her government over a controversial quota system for jobs.

Minutes after Mr Yunus was sworn-in, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated him. He also strongly raised the need for the new interim government in Bangladesh to ensure the protection of minorities, including Hindus, in the strife-torn country.

Mr Modi said: "India remains committed to working with Bangladesh to fulfil the shared aspirations of both our peoples for peace, security and development."

The Prime Minister posted on X: "My best wishes to Professor Muhammad Yunus on the assumption of his new responsibilities. We hope for an early return to normalcy, ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities."

Mr Modi's message to Dhaka signals that New Delhi is keen to continue its friendship with the people of Bangladesh, irrespective of the government in power there.

According to media reports from Dhaka, Mr Yunus oath-taking ceremony at the presidential palace in Dhaka was attended by political leaders, civil society leaders, Amry Generals and diplomats.

“I will uphold, support and protect the constitution,” Mr Yunus was quoted as saying while he was administered the oath by Mr Shahabuddin.

According to reports, more than a dozen members of his Cabinet, whose titles are advisers, not ministers, also took the oath, as the caretaker government will now seek to restore peace and prepare for new elections.

The new Cabinet reportedly includes Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud, top leaders of the Students Against Discrimination group, which led the weeks-long protests that ousted Ms Hasina. Others include former foreign secretary Touhid Hossain and former attorney-general Hassan Ariff.

Award-winning environmental lawyer Syeda Rizwana Hasan and top law professor and writer Syeda Rizwana Hasan were also reportedly sworn in. Adilur Rahman Khan, a prominent human rights activist who was sentenced to two years in jail by the Hasina government, also reportedly took the oath as an adviser.

Hours before taking charge as the head of Bangladesh's new interim government, Mr Yunus, who reached Dhaka from Paris on Thursday, said that restoration of law and order is the priority of the new government. He urged all to refrain from any violence amid reports of attacks on minorities and others in his country.

Mr Yunus also hailed the successful protests by students as a "second independence" for Bangladesh, which gained its freedom from Pakistan over half a century ago.

Amid efforts to form an interim government in Bangladesh, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, son of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled her country on Monday, told news agencies his mother will definitely return to her country once democracy is restored, either as a "retired or active" politician.

Speaking with PTI, Mr Joy said, “Yes, it is true that I had said she (Ms Hasina) wouldn’t return to Bangladesh. But a lot has changed in the last two days following continuous attacks on our leaders and party workers across the country. Now we are going to do whatever it takes to keep our people safe; we are not going to leave them alone.”

He added: "The Awami League is the largest and oldest political party in Bangladesh, so we cannot just walk away from our people. She will definitely return to Bangladesh once democracy is restored."

This comes amid uncertainty over the future plans of Ms Hasina, who fled to Delhi following her ouster from power after her country's Army refused to back her against protests from students and political groups demanding her removal.

Mr Yunus himself, a bitter critic of Sheikh Hasina and the new interim government, backed by students and anti-India political parties and groups such as the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the Jamaat-e-Islami, may demand the extradition of Ms Hasina from India to stand trial in a probe on police firings during the recent protests that caused the death of scores of protesters including students.

There is also some unease in New Delhi that the interim government in Dhaka may not take kindly to any long-term presence of Ms Hasina on Indian soil. There have been reports that Ms Hasina is therefore considering a range of possible destinations in Europe or the Gulf where she can proceed from India to settle down.

While Ms Hasina has always been viewed as a friend of India, which is why she was permitted to land in Delhi, India is keen to avoid any major irritant with the new government in Dhaka. Whether New Delhi facilitates or lends its assistance for a swift and dignified exit for Ms Hasina to a safe destination abroad in Europe or the Gulf remains to be seen.