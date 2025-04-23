World Leaders Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed sorrow over the terror attack in Pahalgam





Profondamente addolorata per l’attacco terroristico avvenuto oggi in India, che ha causato numerose vittime. L’Italia esprime vicinanza alle famiglie colpite, ai feriti, al Governo e a tutto il popolo indiano. — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) April 22, 2025



Putin condemns terror attack in J-K

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message of condolence to Indian President and PM over the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a letter addressed to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin called the attack a "brutal crime" and said there can be "no justification" for the killing of civilians, including foreign nationals.

President Trump condoles Kashmir attack, says US stands strong with India against terrorism

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday condoled the terror attack in Kashmir, saying the US stands strong with India against terrorism, underlining that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India "have our full support". "Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Vance expresses condolences

US Vice President JD Vance who is in India expressed condolences over the Pahalgam terror attack, calling it devastating.

"Usha and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India. Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack," he said in a post on X.

Israel stands united with India in the fight against terrorism

"Deeply saddened by the heinous terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Israel stands united with India in the fight against terrorism," Guy Nir, spokesperson of Israel embassy in India, said.

India President Draupadi Murmu

The terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir is shocking and painful. It is a dastardly and inhuman act which must be condemned unequivocally. Attacking innocent citizens, in this case tourists, is utterly appalling and unpardonable. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their dear ones and my prayers for the quick recovery of the injured.

PM Modi assures justice in Pahalgam terror attack, says those involved 'won't be spared'

"I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected," he said.

"Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger," he added.

Akshay Kumar, Film actor

Horrified to know of the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Sheer evil to kill innocent people like this. Prayers for their families.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

"Anti-terror ops launched to neutralise terrorists. The entire nation is angry & the blood of our forces is boiling. I want to assure the nation that perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack will have to pay a very heavy price for their heinous act. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," Sinha said.

Ghulam Nabi Azad condemns Pahalgam attack, urges swift justice and support for victims

Expressing deep sorrow over the tragic incident, Azad extended heartfelt condolences to the affected families and urged authorities to take strict and decisive action against those responsible for the heinous act. "The barbaric act of terrorism deserves condemnation in the strongest words," Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad said.

BJP leader JP Nadda

"Deeply anguished by the news of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. The brutal targeting of innocent civilians in this cowardly attack is highly reprehensible. Modi Government follows a Zero-Tolerance Policy against terrorism. Those involved in this heinous act will not be spared. The Union Home Minister is visiting the affected area, and the Hon. Prime Minister is personally monitoring the situation. We are committed to supporting all the affected families and will provide all necessary assistance," Nadda said.

Jaishankar condemns "the cowardly terror attack" in Pahalgam

Defence minister Rajnath Singh condemns Pahalgam attack

"Deeply anguished by the news of terrorist attack in Pahalgam (Jammu & Kashmir). This dastardly attack on innocent civilians is an act of cowardice and highly reprehensible. My thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families," he said.