Wayanad toll 350, no sign of 200 yet

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Search operations in the landslide-affected areas of Mundakkai and Chooralmala in Kerala's Wayanad district have entered their fifth day on Saturday, with rescue teams continuing to recover more bodies. The death toll, which has already surpassed the 350 mark, is expected to rise as more than 200 people remain missing.

Search operations, involving 1,419 personnel from the fire force, NDRF, forest department, police, Indian Army and volunteers from Tamil Nadu, are continuing in the landslide-ravaged areas. Besides, K-9 squads and the Tamil Nadu medical teams are taking part in the operations.

Army personnel have deployed advanced equipment like human rescue radar and drone-based radar for effective search operations.

More heavy machinery, including earthmovers required for search operations in a wider area, has been transported to Mundakkai using the Baily Bridge constructed by the Army.

On Saturday, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the rescue operations in Wayanad are in the last phase, with a focus on saving lives and relocating stranded individuals. Rescuers risked their lives to find and save anyone showing signs of life.

In a daring rescue operation, forest officials rescued a six-member tribal family, including children, in Attamala. In Chooralmala, 866 police officers are leading search operations. Fire and rescue services, along with volunteers, have played a crucial role in rescuing around 1,000 people using a zip-line bridge and a temporary bridge.

According to officials, so far, 215 bodies have been recovered, including 87 women, 98 men and 30 children. Of these, 148 bodies have been handed over to the relatives of the victims and 206 people are still missing. Identifying bodies from the Chaliyar River in Nilambur is proving difficult.

The officials said that 67 unidentified bodies have been found and their cremation will be conducted by local bodies in the presence of religious leaders.

At present, 81 injured are undergoing treatment at various hospitals, while 205 people discharged from hospitals have been shifted to relief camps. As many as 10,042 people are staying in 93 relief camps in Wayanad, with 1,707 in 10 camps in Chooralmala.

The government plans a comprehensive rehabilitation process for the survivors. A new, safer area will be identified for constructing a township. Kerala education minister V. Sivankutty will visit Wayanad to ensure the education of students affected by the disaster is not disrupted.

The chief minister had earlier appealed to all to contribute generously towards the chief minister's distress relief fund (CMDRF). The global community has responded positively. Donations can be made online to CMDRF through various methods, with receipts available for download. The QR code system for UPI transactions has been withdrawn to prevent misuse.

The chief minister's office said that various offers to build houses and provide land demonstrate the global community's compassion. A "Help for Wayanad Cell" will coordinate these offers under joint land revenue commissioner A. Geetha. An email ID (helpforwayanad@kerala.gov.in) and a call centre with dedicated phone numbers (9188940013, 9188940014, 9188940015) have been created for donor communication.

















