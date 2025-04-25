WAQF Notice to Century Old Hostel In Mysuru, Draws Flak

The century old students’ hostel is managed by Vaanika Rathnam Kadabam Mannar Krishnaiah Shetty Trust and The Trust runs a hostel in the name of M.K. Hostel.

However, a stone plaque, in Kannada, attached to the wall of the hostel dated to March 11, 1916 states “Sri Sampangi Rama Prasanna-Sarap Kadabada Narayana Shettar Dharma Students Home.”

A notice was pasted at the entrance of the hostel by Waqf Board dated April 3, 2025 and claims the property measuring 54 feet east-west and 100-feet north-south, in total 3, 268 square feet in Devaraja Mohalla as its. Apart from the hostel accommodating students in several rooms, it has given some shops on rent.

A protest led by former Lok Sabha member Pratap Simha and Trust members C. Mannar Krishanaiah Shetty, Ramachandra Sheety and others in front of the hostel and they demanded withdrawal of the notice. The protesters termed the notice by the Waqf Board as “unauthorized.”

The Trust members stated the land for the hostel was given to them by then Maharaja of Mysore Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and questioned “How it can be Waqf property?”

While questioning the rationale behind the notice served to the Trust, the Trust members warned of initiating legal action against Waqf Board.

It may be recalled here that a couple of months back, Waqf Board served notices claiming ownership of agricultural fields, temples, schools among others across the State.