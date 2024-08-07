VHP Urges Centre to Ensure Safety of Minorities in Bangladesh

New Delhi: Urging the Indian government to take every possible step to ensure the safety of Hindus and other minorities in strife-torn Bangladesh, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday said the condition of the “oppressed minorities” in the neighbouring country has gone from “bad to worse” because "fundamentalists" are targeting them in several districts.

“This situation (in Bangladesh) is worrying…government should take every possible step for the safety of minorities there. It is also the responsibility of the world community to take effective action for the safety of minorities and the protection of human rights in Bangladesh,” said VHP president Alok Kumar.

The VHP leader claimed that till last night, 22 houses of minorities in Panchgarh district alone, 20 houses in Jhenaidah and 22 shops in Jessore have been targets of fundamentalists. In many districts, even crematoriums were vandalised.

Kumar said that in various places, temples and gurudwaras have also been vandalised.

“There is hardly any district left in Bangladesh that has not become a target of their violence and terror. It is appropriate to point out that Hindus, who were once 32 per cent in Bangladesh, are now less than 8 per cent and they too are victims of continuous Jehadi persecution,” said the VHP leader.

The VHP president also said that in Bangladesh, houses, shops, offices, business establishments run by Hindus are being targeted. He asked the government to be extremely cautious as the situation in Bangladesh could lead to infiltration into Indian territory through the Indo-Bangladesh border.

“We wish that democracy and secular government be re-established in Bangladesh as soon as possible. The society there should have human rights and there should be no hindrance to the continuous economic progress of Bangladesh. The society and government of India will continue to support Bangladesh in this matter,” said the VHP leader.