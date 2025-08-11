Uddhav To Lead Protests Against Erstwhile Shinde Government

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena (UBT) is set to stage statewide protests in Maharashtra on Monday, targeting alleged corruption during the tenure of the former Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government. Party chief Uddhav Thackeray will lead the main demonstration at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

In an official statement, Shiv Sena (UBT) accused the Shinde administration of widespread graft, highlighting specific allegations against former ministers. Sanjay Rathod is implicated in a Rs 60 crore scam, Dhananjay Munde in irregularities involving Rs 1,500 crore in procurement and Manikrao Kokate in losses related to oilseed procurement. The party also criticised the current Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis – who was then deputy CM – for allegedly ignoring multiple complaints regarding corruption.

The agitation will also raise questions about the dance bar allegedly registered in the name of minister of state for home Yogesh Kadam’s mother, the honey-trap scandal involving senior officials and ministers and the continued tenure of ministers who have made arrogant statements like, “It’s the government’s money, what’s it to your father?” and “The government is a beggar.” The Thackeray faction has accused such ministers of using corruption to enrich themselves and their close associates, showing no regard for the struggles of ordinary citizens.

The protests aim to expose what the party calls “corrupt and anti-people” policies, emphasising that instead of protecting public funds, ministers are enriching themselves. The demonstrations also seek to raise public awareness about the misuse of taxpayer money.

This agitation follows recent remarks by NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, who revealed that he was approached by two individuals before the Vidhan Sabha elections promising to secure 160 seats in the state legislature.

Pawar’s remarks followed Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s Delhi press conference accusing the Election Commission of ‘irregularities in the voting process’ in various state polls and claiming to present ‘some evidence’ to back his allegations. Pawar called Gandhi’s charges ‘serious’ and demanded a detailed probe. “We want answers from the Election Commission, not the BJP,” he said.