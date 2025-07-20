Uddhav Accuses Centre Of Prioritising Politics After Pahalgam Terror Attack

In the second and last part of his interview in his party mouthpiece ‘Saamna,’ Thackeray said, Operation Sindoor was launched after the terror attack, but our army was called back. “The Indian Army’s prowess was politicized. A moment had come when we were on the verge of breaking Pakistan into pieces. However, suddenly everything stopped. Our army crossed the border, but why were they called back? Why was the government forced to back down? It is still a mystery,” he said.

Calling the Pahalgam attack ‘shocking,’ Thackeray said, “We were told that normal situation has returned in Kashmir. Then how did this attack happen? Twenty-six women lost their sindoor in the attack. Who is responsible for tarnishing the honor of our mothers and sisters?”

He also expressed concern over how terrorists managed to infiltrate so far into Indian territory. “Even after three months of the attack, the terrorists are not aware of it. First their photos were released, then they were rejected. They came, attacked and disappeared. where did they go?” he asked.

Speaking about the possibility of alliance with his cousin Raj Thackeray, Uddhav said the alliance talks would be held with the MNS chief. “It is necessary for me and Raj Thackeray to come together as both are fighting for the Marathi language and people,” he added.

Uddhav said he was ready to do anything for the Marathi language, Maharashtra ‘dharma’ and ‘Marathi manoos’ (Marathi people). If anyone has an issue with him and Raj coming together, then it is their problem, he said.

“All communities including Marathi, Hindi, Gujarati and Muslims were happy with our coming together and we will fulfill what people have in mind,” Uddhav said.