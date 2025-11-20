Slain Naxal Hidma Underwent Vasectomy to Marry Female Cadre, Obeying Maoist Dictate

Raipur: Even a powerful Maoist leader like Madvi Hidma, slain along with his wife and five other ultras in a jungle in Andhra Pradesh on November 18, could not dare to defy the Naxal dictate and had to undergo vasectomy to marry his lady love, a red cadre.

According to a surrendered Maoist, Sundari, who once worked as the slain Maoist’s bodyguard, said Hidma followed the Naxal practice of undergoing vasectomy to marry Raje.

Maoists had issued the dictate to the young cadres to undergo vasectomy if they fell in love with a female colleague and decided to marry them.

The ‘inhuman’ Naxal practice had drawn severe censure from various national and international human rights bodies.

As many as 26 Maoist couples in Bastar have surrendered to start their families with the hope that their male spouses will get the medical facilities being arranged by the police to undergo reverse vasectomy, a senior police officer said.

Reverse vasectomy has been successfully done by medical surgery in case of a dozen Naxal youths after their surrender and they have started their families with children, he said.

Hidma, who was involved in almost all major attacks on security forces and civilians in Bastar in the last 26 years, was consigned to flames along with his slain Naxal wife in his native village of Puvarti in Sukma district under south Bastar in Chhattisgarh on Thursday.