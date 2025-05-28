Shiv Sena Demands Probe Against Aaditya Thackeray Along With Dino Morea

The SIT (Special Investigation Team) of Mumbai police’s Economic Offences Wing on Wednesday questioned the actor Dino Morea and his brother Santino Morea again for their alleged links with people suspected to be involved in the Rs 65 crore Mithi river desilting scam. The Bollywood actor and his brother were also questioned on Monday for eight hours by the SIT.

Mr. Nirupam, who is also the spokesperson of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, said that Rs 1,200 crore have been spent on the cleanliness of the Mithi river in the last 20 years with no results. The government had constituted the SIT, which is conducting an enquiry against three officials, five contractors, three brokers and two companies.

The Shiv Sena leader also claimed that 18 contractors have been given works for removal of silt. “Uddhav Thackerya-led party was in power from 2005 to 2022. Everyone knows that no contracts could be awarded to anyone without the permission from Matoshree, (the residence of Uddhav Thackeray),” he alleged.

Further alleging that the contracts were awarded by Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya, the Shiv Sena deputy leader said that the EOW probe has revealed the name of actor Dino Morea, who is considered to be a close friend of Aaditya Thackeray. “The whole Mumbai is aware about the relationship between Dino Morea and Aaditya Thackeray. The two of them often party together. Aaditya Thackeray had awarded Dino Morea a contract to set up open gyms in Mumbai. There were allegations against both of them in the Disha Salian murder case,” he said.