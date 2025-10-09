Shah For Heightened Vigil In J&K During Snowfall

NEW DELHI: Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday directed top security officials to maintain heightened vigil in Jammu and Kashmir, warning that terrorists may attempt to use snowfall as cover to infiltrate across the border.

Chairing a high-level security review meeting of the Union Territory, Shah said security forces must remain “fully prepared” to prevent infiltration attempts during the winter months.

He noted that, thanks to the sustained efforts of security agencies, the terrorist network in Jammu and Kashmir has been nearly crippled.

Shah appreciated the measures taken by the Union Territory administration and security forces following the Pahalgam terror attack, and assured that the Centre would continue providing all necessary resources to sustain efforts toward a terrorism-free Jammu and Kashmir.

In a post on X, the home minister said, “Reviewed the security of Jammu and Kashmir along with the Lt. Governor and other senior officials. We are committed to crippling the terror ecosystem in J&K.”

“Our security forces will continue to have full freedom to crush any attempt to threaten peace and security in the region. I have instructed officials to further intensify alertness and coordination to accelerate Modi Ji’s vision of a terror-free Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

The meeting was attended by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat, CRPF DG G.P. Singh, and BSF DG Daljit Singh Chawdhary, among other senior officials from the Centre and the Union Territory.

The last review meeting on J&K security was chaired by Mr Shah on September 1. Since the Pahalgam terror attack in April, continuous operations have been underway to dismantle terror networks and restore normalcy and tourism in the region.