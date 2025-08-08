Shah: Bihar Oppn Saving Bangladeshis Opposing SIR

Addressing a rally in Sitamarhi after laying the foundation stone for the ₹900 crore redevelopment of Punaura Dham, dedicated to Goddess Sita, Shah said, “The Special Intensive Revision has been carried out many times before, yet Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Prasad never criticised it. Now they oppose it because they want to protect their vote bank.” He asserted that the exercise was necessary to remove names of illegal immigrants who have “usurped jobs rightly belonging to Bihar’s youth.”

“Shouldn’t infiltrators’ names be struck off the electoral rolls?” he asked. “Rahul Gandhi flaunts the Constitution but should read it carefully: non-citizens have no right to vote.” Shah mocked the opposition for failing to produce any evidence of genuine voters being wrongly deleted or ineligible names being added.

Predicting an NDA victory under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Shah alleged, “The opposition realises defeat is inevitable and is criticising the SIR to distract from their impending loss.” He contrasted the RJD’s record, sanctioning ₹1,132 crore for Bihar’s railways when Lalu Prasad was Railway Minister, with the BJP government’s ₹10,066 crore allocation in FY ’26, and accused the RJD of encouraging hooliganism during its tenure.

Shah also accused the RJD-Congress of opposing Operation Sindoor in Parliament. “Previous Congress governments failed to contain terror. Terrorists struck at will and escaped unharmed. Under Prime Minister Modi, we responded decisively: Uri was followed by surgical strikes, Pulwama by the Balakot airstrikes, and we struck the Pahalgam terrorists in their hideouts.”