SC to Start Final Hearing in Godhra Train Burning Case on May 6

A bench comprising Justices J.K. Maheshwari and Rajesh Bindal said the matter would require at least two weeks for a comprehensive hearing. “We will take it up on May 6 and 7 for the whole day. No other cases will be listed on these dates unless specifically directed by this court,” the bench stated.

The court directed senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, representing one of the convicts, to submit a revised compilation of his arguments by May 3. The compilation must include section-wise details of the charges, findings of the lower courts, and arguments supported by the case record.

The apex court also directed other counsels representing the remaining convicts and the Gujarat government to file similar revised preliminary compilations. The court registry has been asked to seek directions from the Chief Justice of India if needed.

The case pertains to the February 27, 2002 incident when the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express was set on fire at Godhra railway station, resulting in the death of 59 people and sparking widespread communal riots in Gujarat.

Multiple appeals have been filed challenging the Gujarat High Court’s October 2017 judgment, which upheld the convictions of 31 individuals and commuted the death sentences of 11 to life imprisonment.

The Gujarat government, in a counter-appeal filed in February 2023, has sought the reinstatement of the death penalty for the 11 convicts whose sentences were reduced. The state has maintained that the trial court had initially sentenced the 11 to death and another 20 to life imprisonment. While the state has contested the commutation of sentences, several convicts have appealed against the High Court's ruling upholding their convictions.



