SC for panel to interact with agitating farmers

NEW DELHI: Observing a trust deficit between farmers and the government, the Supreme Court on Wednesday proposed the constitution of an independent committee comprising eminent persons to reach out to the protesters and address their demands. The apex court also directed Haryana and Punjab to maintain the status quo at the Shambhu border.

While ordering a status quo on the border for a week, the top court directed the Punjab and Haryana governments to suggest names of suitable individuals for the committee and submit a proposal for the removal of barricades on the national highway.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Surya Kant stated that there is a need for a "neutral umpire" to inspire confidence between farmers and the government.

The bench, also comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Ujjal Bhuyan, said: "You have to take some steps to reach out to farmers. Why would they otherwise want to come to Delhi? You are sending ministers from here, and despite their best intentions, there is a trust deficit."

"Let appropriate instructions be taken within a week. Till then, let parties maintain the status quo at the site to prevent the situation at the Shambhu border from flaring up," the bench said, posting the matter for further hearing after a week.

The bench was hearing the Haryana government's plea challenging the High Court order asking it to remove the barricades at the Shambhu border near Ambala, where protesting farmers have been camping since February 13.

During the hearing, solicitor general Tushar Mehta submitted that earlier the roads were blocked against the three agricultural laws and now the protesters have new demands.

To this, the top court said the Centre has to examine the farmers' demands as a welfare state. "Some demands may be genuine, others may not be acceptable," the bench said.

The apex court remarked that the state cannot keep the highway blocked all year round.

On July 12, while hearing a related matter, the top court had asked the Haryana government to remove the barricades and questioned its authority to block the highway.

The Haryana government had set up barricades on the Ambala-New Delhi national highway in February after the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha announced that farmers would march to Delhi in support of various demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

After the Haryana government counsel informed the bench about the state's intention to file an appeal in the apex court against the High Court order, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan had on July 12 said: "How can a state block a highway? It has a duty to regulate traffic. We are saying open it but regulate."