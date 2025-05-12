RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Begins Five-Day Visit to Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Bhubaneswar on Monday evening, marking the beginning of his five-day visit to Odisha. The visit, seen as significant in the organisational calendar of the Sangh, will be primarily focused on internal meetings and training sessions aimed at strengthening the outfit’s grassroots network in the state.

Bhagwat landed at the Biju Patnaik International Airport amid tight security arrangements and was warmly received by senior RSS functionaries and a group of volunteers. Several local leaders of the organisation were present to welcome him, although his arrival was kept relatively low-key, adhering to the Sangh’s customary discretion.

While Bhagwat’s detailed itinerary has not been made public, RSS insiders confirmed that he would be presiding over a series of closed-door organisational meetings and addressing select gatherings of volunteers. A senior RSS leader said that Bhagwat would be staying at the Sangh Sikshya Barga (training camp) in Gatiroutpatna, Cuttack, and would not participate in any programmes or public events outside the training campus during his stay.

“He is likely to address the RSS volunteers on at least three occasions inside the camp and conduct a thorough review of the ongoing activities of the organisation in Odisha,” the leader added. Besides these interactions, Bhagwat is also expected to chalk out preliminary plans for the centenary celebrations of the RSS, scheduled for the coming years, with a special emphasis on the state’s contribution.

The RSS chief will leave Odisha on May 16 after concluding his engagements. His visit is being closely watched by political observers and Sangh affiliates alike, given the growing importance of Odisha in the organisation’s nationwide expansion strategy.