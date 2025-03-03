Rising temperatures drove 41% surge in peak power demand across India in 2023

The increased demand led to a 3 percent rise in fossil fuel consumption, with 2,853 million units of electricity generated from fossil sources, adding over 2 million tons of carbon emissions, as per Climate Trends, a research-based consulting and capacity-building initiative focused on environmental and climate issues.The study released on Monday highlights a direct correlation between extreme heat and power consumption, particularly in urban and affluent regions where cooling appliances are widely used. However, in rural areas, demand remained flat due to inadequate electricity infrastructure and limited access to cooling devices."We have been attributing the surge in electricity consumption solely to economic development, but our analysis shows that heatwaves are significantly contributing to peak power demand," said Dr. Manish Ram, lead analyst of the study.With February 2025 already recorded as the hottest since 1901, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a hotter-than-usual summer, which could further strain the power grid, mirroring last year's trend. Peak electricity demand in February alone reached 238 GW and is expected to rise further in March and April, as temperatures continue to climb.Climate experts warn that increased reliance on fossil fuels to meet surging electricity demand could worsen the impact of climate change. "The more fossil fuels we burn, the worse heatwaves will get, creating a vicious cycle of rising temperatures and increasing power demand," said Archana Choudhary, Associate Director at Climate Trends.The report calls for urgent policy measures, including ramping up renewable energy capacity, promoting energy-efficient appliances, and improving access to electricity in rural areas.The International Energy Agency (IEA) has also flagged extreme weather events as a growing threat to global energy security, with similar trends observed in other countries.As IMD forecasts another scorching summer, India could see power demand rise further, putting pressure on energy infrastructure. Experts stress the need for immediate action to meet peak power demand through cleaner energy sources and sustainable solutions to mitigate long-term climate risks.