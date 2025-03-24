RG Kar: HC questions CBI on gangrape

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday asked the CBI if the murder and sexual assault of an on-duty female doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 last year constituted gangrape. Justice Tirthankar Ghosh sought clarity from Deputy Solicitor General Rajdeep Majumdar on whether additional suspects besides the lone convict, Sanjay Roy, were involved and if the agency planned to include the possibility of evidence destruction in its chargesheet.





The court also inquired whether the CBI had considered Section 70 (gang rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in its investigation. The judge ordered the submission of a status report and the case diary by March 28. The victim’s family, represented by lawyer Sudipto Moitra, called for further questioning of key witnesses. Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee, appearing for the state, said the government had no objection to a fresh probe but raised legal concerns about reopening the case after the accused had already been convicted and sentenced.



