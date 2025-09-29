Ready to Resolve Issue With Ladakh Groups through Dialogue: Government
Centre on Monday expressed its willingness to engage in constructive and outcome-focussed discussions with Ladakh groups to resolve issues amicably
SRINAGAR: The Centre on Monday expressed its willingness to engage in constructive and outcome-focussed discussions with Ladakh groups to resolve issues amicably .
Following the Leh Apex Body's (LAB) decision to withdraw from scheduled talks in the Union capital, the government issued a statement affirming its openness to dialogue with it and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDL) at any time, through the High-Powered Committee (HPC) on Ladakh or other platforms.
A statement issued in New Delhi said, "The Government has always been open for dialogues on Ladakh matters with Apex Body Leh (ABL) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) at any time. We would continue to welcome the discussion with ABL and KDA through the HPC on Ladakh or any such platform."