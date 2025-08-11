Raut Backs Pawar’s Claims of Poll Result Manipulation

However, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis questioned why these senior leaders had not approached the police or the Election Commission of India (ECI) with their complaints.

On Saturday, Mr. Pawar stirred political circles by claiming that he had introduced the two individuals to Rahul Gandhi, who had allegedly guaranteed the opposition’s victory in 160 out of 288 seats. However, both leaders had rejected the offer, stating their preference for seeking public support directly instead of engaging in questionable methods.

Mr. Raut, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, reiterated that the same individuals had approached Mr. Thackeray before the Lok Sabha elections. According to him, Mr. Thackeray declined the offer, emphasising his faith in the democratic process.

“Some people came to Mr. Thackeray in my presence during the Lok Sabha elections. Mr. Thackeray told them clearly that we believe in democracy. Given the political climate at the time, we were confident of winning the Lok Sabha elections and we did win in Maharashtra. Later, ahead of the Assembly elections, these individuals approached him again. They said, ‘Tell us which 60–65 seats are difficult; we will help you win them through EVMs.’ We rejected the proposal, saying we did not need such help. They said even if we didn’t need it, those in power had already devised a plan involving EVMs and electoral rolls,” Mr. Raut said.

However, the MVA leaders have not disclosed the identity of the two individuals who guaranteed them the victory.

Mr. Raut also claimed the individuals warned of a potential opposition failure in the Assembly polls and offered assistance. “Still, we chose to trust the ECI and the democratic process. Unfortunately, there may have been some truth to what they were saying,” he added.

Responding to these claims, Mr. Fadnavis criticised the leaders for not formally reporting the alleged approach. “These are senior, responsible citizens. If someone approached them with such an offer, why didn’t they file a complaint with the police or the ECI? Did they use this offer back then and are only now disclosing it? These Salim-Javed-style stories should stop,” he said.