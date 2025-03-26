Rape cases rise by 8%, murder cases decline by 7% in Odisha in 2024: Home department whitepaper

Bhubaneswar: The number of rape cases in Odisha increased while murder cases declined in 2024 compared to the previous year, according to the White Paper released by the home department.

The report states that Odisha recorded 3,054 rape cases and 1,258 murder cases in 2024, compared to 2,826 rape cases and 1,362 murder cases in 2023. This marks an 8 per cent rise in rape incidents and a 7.6 per cent drop in murder cases.

Overall, the state reported 2,14,113 cognizable offenses in 2024, which included murder (1,258 cases), dacoity (356 cases), robbery (2,582), burglary (6,408 cases), theft (17,805 cases), swindling (6,307 cases), rioting (1,471 cases), rape (3,054 cases), motor vehicle accidents (12,375 cases) and miscellaneous crimes (1,62,497 cases).

Of the 2,14,113 cases reported, investigations confirmed 2,07,204 as true, and charge sheets were filed in 1,39,001 cases.

The whitepaper highlighted a significant reduction in Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) activities due to strong action by Odisha Police and the administration. In 2024, only four LWE-related incidents were reported, compared to nine in 2023.

During anti-Maoist operations, six CPI (Maoists) were neutralised, eight were arrested and four surrendered.

The police also seized 32 firearms and 91 sophisticated explosives.

In 2024, only one civilian lost their life in LWE-related incidents, compared to three in 2023.

As per the whitepaper, cybercrime cases remain a growing concern in Odisha. In 2024, 2,501 cybercrime cases were registered, involving fraudulent transactions totaling Rs 154.45 crore. As many as 581 individuals were arrested in connection with these crimes.