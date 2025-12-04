Rane questions why greens don’t oppose Bakri Eid slaughter

Mumbai: The tree cutting controversy in Nashik has further escalated with Maharashtra BJP minister Nitesh Rane accusing environmentalists of keeping mum on the slaughter of goats during Eid. He also alleged that Hinduism and its festivals are being targeted under the guise of opposition to tree felling. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also alleged that some of the “concerns” were politically motivated

“The environmental activists who oppose tree felling at Tapovan in Nashik were never seen opposing goat sacrifice on Eid. So why silent then? All religions equal?” Rane said in a post on X.

Later, the minister of ports development accused the environmentalists, who are opposing the felling of over 1,800 trees at Tapovan in Nashik, of showing double standards towards the Hindu festivals.

“During Bakri Eid, a large number of goats are sacrificed, but the environmentalists never speak against that slaughter or ask to celebrate the event virtually. Why don’t they embrace goats during Eid, like they are now embracing trees in Nashik?” he asked.

Stating that Kumbh Mela is an important religious event for Hindus, Rane said that the environmentalists never raise their voice during the festivals of other religions. “There is always one rule for Hindu religion and other for another religion. Why these double standards?” he said.

The Nashik Municipal Corporation has planned to cut down more than 1,800 trees in the Tapovan area in Nashik to build a ‘Sadhu Gram’ for the visiting Sadhus ahead of Kumbh Mela which will begin in October 2026. However, its plans are met with stiff resistance from the environmentalists and opposition parties. BJP alliance partner and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar too has opposed the tree felling at Tapovan.

Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar slammed Rane over his comments, saying there is no connection between the trees and goats. “Somebody should tell Nitesh Rane that trees produce oxygen, goats don’t,” he quipped.

CM Fadnavis said that while the government is committed to protecting the environment, some opposition to the project is politically motivated. “Some people are trying to create hurdles for the Nashik Kumbh Mela, while certain individuals have suddenly become environmentalists for political reasons,” he said.

Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat also slammed Rane saying the latter was trying to spoil the atmosphere by making outrageous statements. “Taking care of trees is everybody’s responsibility. Nitesh Rane’s statement might be his own opinion, but Hindutva and trees have no connection,” he said.