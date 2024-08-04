Rajnath and Amit Shah appeals to citizen to participate 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh and Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday appealed to the people to participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and fly the National Flag on Independence Day.

Shah said citizens should hoist the National Flag at their houses, take a selfie with it and upload the picture on the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' website harghartiranga.Com. In a post on X (Twitter), Shah wrote that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Har GharTiranga campaign had evolved into a national movement over the last two years, awakening the basic sense of unity in every Indian. “I appeal to all citizens to bolster this movement further and participate in it with the same enthusiasm again," he wrote

Rajnath Singh urged citizens to take part in 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign with the same zeal and enthusiasm as in the last two years to mark Independence Day. "This time also you should hoist the National Flag, the symbol of India's pride and honour, in your homes from August 9 to August 15 with great respect,” he said and asked for selfies to be posted on the wepsite www.harghartiranga.com.

“Along with participating in this campaign yourself, inspire others to join it," Rajnath Singh wrote on the social media platform.













