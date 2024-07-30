Rahul misleading nation on security, says Rajnath

New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of misleading the nation on critical issues related to national security and the Agnipath scheme.

Singh asserted that he was prepared to make a statement on the Agnipath scheme in Parliament to address the concerns raised by Gandhi.

Singh's remarks came as he intervened during the Lok Sabha debate following Gandhi's speech on the Union Budget.

The defence minister criticised Gandhi for allegedly spreading misconceptions about the Budget and stated that finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman would address these issues in her response.

Singh emphasised the sensitivity of national security, highlighting the role of Indian soldiers in protecting the country's borders.

He expressed his readiness to clarify any misunderstandings about the Agnipath scheme, stating,

“Our jawans protect the country's borders, and it is a highly sensitive issue. There are attempts to mislead the nation on the Agniveer issue, and I am ready to make a statement whenever you permit.”

In his speech, Gandhi had claimed that Singh had misrepresented the compensation for the family of an Agniveer martyr. Gandhi alleged that the `1 crore mentioned by the defence minister was an insurance payment rather than actual compensation.





