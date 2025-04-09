PM to open Chenab rail bridge on April 19

The bridge, a key component of the 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link, will soon support the launch of the Vande Bharat train running from Jammu to Srinagar via Katra. Constructed in the challenging, geologically complex terrain of the Himalayas, the 1,315-metre-long bridge spans the Chenab River near the Salal Dam, with a main arch span of 467 metres and the capacity to withstand wind speeds up to 266 kmph.

Railway board executive director Dilip Kumar said, "Built in the geologically complex and unstable terrain of the Himalayas, the Chenab Bridge is more than a feat of infrastructure — it is a symbol of India's grit, innovation, and unwavering resolve to bring progress to even the most remote corners." A ministry statement added that the bridge "connects dreams, development, and a new era for Jammu & Kashmir."

Engineered with over 28,000 metric tonnes of steel and featuring a pioneering cable crane system — including two massive cable cars ferrying materials across a 915-metre-wide gorge — the bridge surpasses the Eiffel Tower in height and is nearly five times taller than the Qutub Minar from riverbed to rail level. Official figures assert it to be the “world’s highest railway bridge” at 359 metres above the riverbed.

The Chenab Rail Bridge not only links two mountains but also bridges aspirations, ensuring an all-weather, reliable rail route that will integrate the Kashmir Valley with the rest of India.