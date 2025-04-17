PM Meets Dawoodi Bohra Delegation

Community representatives told the Prime Minister that Waqf boards had wrongfully claimed properties belonging to Bohra families and thanked the Centre for enacting long-pending reforms. Modi recalled his longstanding ties with the community and noted its tradition of social welfare. He said spiritual leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin had offered detailed feedback during the drafting of the legislation.

Calling the Bohra community “a minority within minorities,” the delegation said the amendment reflects India’s inclusive ethos and praised initiatives such as Aatmanirbhar Bharat, MSME support and Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao. They pledged full cooperation toward Modi’s vision of a “Viksit Bharat” by 2047, adding that true development must remain people-centric.