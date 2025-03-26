Plane with Yogi on-board makes emergency landing

Agra: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s plane on Wednesday encountered a technical issue after take-off in Agra, forcing the aircraft to return to Kheria Airport. The incident took place at around 3:30 pm. The pilot detected a technical fault 20 minutes after the take-off and made an emergency landing in Agra as a precautionary measure. The Chief Minister then took another plane to Lucknow from Agra.



