Pawar’s Grand-Nephew Booked For Pressurising Policemen

The incident is related to a scuffle between supporters of BJP legislator Gopichand Padalkar and NCP (SP) legislator Jitendra Awhad in Vidhan Bhavan building last week. After the clash, members of both the groups were detained inside the Vidhan Bhavan and were eventually handed over to the police.

Mr. Awhad allegedly sat in front of a police vehicle outside the assembly when his supporter was being taken to the police station, said an official. The police said they had to remove the MLA forcibly after he refused to allow the police vehicle to move.

Later, Mr. Pawar along with his supporters visited the Azad Maidan police station, where the tension escalated. In a viral video shot at a police station, Rohit Pawar was seen shouting at a sub-inspector in Marathi, “Keep your voice down, keep your voice down. If you raise your hand, I will teach you a lesson.”

Senior police officers had to intervene to de-escalate the situation.

Based on a complaint, a case has been registered against Rohit Pawar for allegedly obstructing public servants in discharging duty, an official said.



