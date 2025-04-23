Pahalgam Attack Assault on India’s Unity: Kharge

Kharge’s remarks followed comments from senior Congress leaders. Rahul Gandhi, who spoke to home minister Amit Shah and Jammu & Kashmir’s Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, said families of the victims “deserve justice and our fullest support.” Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav also denounced the attack. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, on an official visit to Lakshadweep, called it an “assault … on the rights of the people of Kashmir to live in peace and thrive as a premier tourist destination.”

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi extended condolences and demanded the “strictest punishment under the law” for the perpetrators. “We stand with the victims and their families and pray for the injured,” he said.

The BJP labelled the attack a “pre-planned genocide” orchestrated by Pakistan, with national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain warning that “terrorists will not be spared.” General secretary Tarun Chugh echoed this, calling for a forceful response “under Modi’s no-tolerance policy.” The RSS and its affiliate VHP demanded concrete action against those responsible and Pakistan’s sleeper cells in Kashmir. RSS leader Sunil Ambekar urged all parties to unite in defense of the nation’s integrity.

BJP leader Nalin Kohli criticised remarks by Robert Vadra, accusing him of “echoing terrorist justifications” and calling on the Congress to clarify its stance.



