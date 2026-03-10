Odisha's National Wildlife Conclave Focuses on Need for Community-Led Conservation

Bhubaneswar: Wildlife experts, forest administrators, scientists and conservation practitioners from across the country called for stronger science-based and technology-enabled strategies for biodiversity protection at the two-day Odisha Wildlife Conclave held in Bhubaneswar to mark World Wildlife Day 2026.

Organised here by the Ever Green Forum, the two-day conclave brought together researchers, policy experts, environmentalists and students to deliberate on the theme “Wildlife Conservation: Issues & Concerns.” The gathering focused on emerging challenges in wildlife management and the need for collaborative approaches to conservation.

The inaugural session honoured several individuals for their contributions to wildlife conservation in Odisha. Environmentalist Sundara Narayan Patro received the Odisha Wildlife Conservation Award, carrying a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh. The Odisha Vanyaprani Mitra Awards were presented to Gahar Abedin and wildlife researcher Subrata Debata, each accompanied by a cash prize of Rs 10,000.

Dignitaries also released the annual souvenir and the conclave proceedings containing scholarly articles on wildlife and biodiversity.

During the technical sessions, experts discussed key issues including conservation in protected landscapes, human–wildlife conflict, wildlife corridors, climate change impacts on biodiversity, marine ecosystems, and the growing role of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and geomatics in wildlife monitoring. Researchers and officials from institutions such as the Indian Space Research Organisation, Wildlife Institute of India, Zoological Survey of India, the Odisha Biodiversity Board, and the Wildlife Trust of India shared insights from field research and conservation projects.

A major highlight of the conclave was the announcement of a new research initiative titled “Assessing the Status of 14 Elephant Corridors Identified since 2009.” The project, launched by the Ever Green Forum, aims to review the present condition of critical elephant corridors in Odisha and explore strategies for strengthening their protection.

The initiative was discussed during a panel featuring wildlife expert Lala A. K. Singh, Ever Green Forum president Prakash C. Jena, and ISRO scientist J. S. Parihar, who reflected on the history and future roadmap of the corridor research programme.

Another panel discussion focused on the role of communities in wildlife conservation. Moderated by journalist Akshaya Kumar Sahoo, the session featured contributions from conservationists Jayakrushna Panigrahi, Devi Priyadarshini, Arindam Parichha, and Assam-based rhino conservationist Julin Boruah. Speakers highlighted the importance of involving local communities as key stakeholders in protecting wildlife habitats and reducing human–animal conflict.

The conclave also included several interactive segments aimed at engaging students and young conservation enthusiasts. A wildlife book fair, photography exhibition, poster presentations, live painting competition and quiz programme were organised alongside the academic sessions, with outstanding participants recognised during the closing ceremony.

The valedictory session was attended by Siddhanta Dash, Chairman of the Supreme Court’s Central Empowered Committee, and Swayam Mallik, Joint Project Director of the Odisha Forestry Sector Development Society, along with senior forest officials and conservation experts. Participants concluded the conclave with a strong call for integrated conservation strategies that combine scientific research, modern technology and active community participation to safeguard India’s wildlife and natural ecosystems.