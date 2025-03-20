Odisha's gold reserves span multiple districts, says mines minister Bibhuti Jena

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has emerged as a potential gold mining hub, with multiple districts revealing significant gold deposits. State steel and mines minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena informed the Odisha Legislative Assembly on Thursday about the discovery of gold reserves across various regions, highlighting the state’s growing mining potential.

According to the minister, substantial gold deposits have been identified in Sundargarh, Nabarangpur, Angul, and Koraput. Preliminary surveys have also indicated gold presence in Malkangiri, Sambalpur, and Boudh districts.

In Mayurbhanj, extensive exploration is underway in Jashipur, Suriaguda, Ruaansi, Idelkucha, Maredihi, Suleipat, and Badampahad. Earlier, gold deposits were uncovered in Adasa-Rampalli of Deogarh during a G-2 level copper exploration conducted by the Geological Survey of India (GSI).

Meanwhile, gold exploration efforts are progressing in Gopur-Gazipur, Mankadchuan, Saleikana, and Dimirimunda areas of Keonjhar district. The state government is closely monitoring these findings, which could significantly boost Odisha’s mining sector and overall economy.

Odisha is gearing up to auction its first gold mining block in Deogarh, marking a major milestone for the state’s mineral industry. The GSI and Odisha Mining Corporation are also conducting investigations in Mankadchuan, Saleikana, and Dimirimunda in Keonjhar to assess their gold potential. Technical committees will review the final exploration reports before recommending the next steps toward commercialisation, informed the minister.

Additionally, GSI has initiated copper-gold exploration in Deogarh’s Jaladihi area, with results expected by the end of 2025. While the deposits in Keonjhar’s Gopur-Gazipur region await quantity assessment, no immediate auctions are planned for now.