Odisha villagers perform 'Ekoisia Puja' for baby elephant

Angul (Odisha): In a heartwarming display of reverence for nature and wildlife, the villagers of Gurung in Odisha’s Angul district came together to perform ‘Ekoisia Puja’—a sacred ritual—praying for the long life of a newborn elephant calf. The unique ceremony, rooted in tradition and conservation, showcased the community’s unwavering commitment to protecting wildlife.

In Odisha, a family performs ‘Ekoisia Puja’ for an infant on the 21st day after birth.

The forests of Angul district have long been home to majestic wild elephants, yet in recent years, untimely deaths due to habitat destruction and human-wildlife conflict have cast a shadow over their survival. However, on March 12, a moment of joy uplifted the spirits of the villagers when an elephant gave birth to a calf in their vicinity. Seeing this as a divine blessing, the locals decided to mark the occasion with rituals that reflect their deep connection with nature.

Priests led the ‘Ekoisia Puja,’ a revered tradition in which prayers were offered for the well-being and longevity of the baby elephant. Alongside the puja, villagers also organised yajna (a sacred fire ritual) and the Trinath Mela, an event filled with communal harmony and spiritual devotion. As part of the celebrations, a grand feast was prepared, bringing the entire village together in joyous festivities.

The villagers did not merely rejoice in the birth of the elephant; their actions reflected a broader commitment to conservation. For nearly four decades, the people of Gurung have taken turns safeguarding the surrounding forests, ensuring the safety of both flora and fauna. This self-driven conservation initiative has helped create a sanctuary where wildlife can thrive without fear of poaching or habitat destruction.

“An elephant gave birth to a calf in our village. After the completion of 21 days, we performed Satyanarayan Puja and organised a feast. We want to ensure the safety of wildlife,” shared Arun Nayak, a local resident, emphasizing the village’s dedication to coexistence with nature.

The calf, lovingly named ‘Buddhaditya’ by the villagers, is now a symbol of hope and awareness. “Through this initiative, we want to remind people of the importance of protecting wild animals. For the last 40-50 years, we have been guarding the forest,” said Kandarpa Nayak, the village president.

“This heartfelt initiative serves as an inspiring example of how traditional wisdom and community spirit can contribute to conservation. By celebrating the birth of Buddhaditya and reinforcing their dedication to protecting nature, the villagers of Gurung have set a precedent for harmonious coexistence between humans and wildlife. Their story is a testament to the power of collective action in preserving the delicate balance of the natural world,” said Sanghamitra Pradhan, a local wildlife conservation activist.