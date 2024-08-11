Odisha puts all coastal districts on high alert to thwart infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha, which has a sizeable migrant population from Bangladesh, has intensified the verification of the identities of such refugees.

Odisha’s law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Saturday said thorough verification of identities of the Bangladeshis living in the state will be conducted and strict action will be taken against any immigrant who lacks proper documentation.”

“Arrangements will be made for the deportation of any immigrants living in Odisha illegally,” he added further.

The Odisha government has implemented strict border control measures to avoid any infiltration attempts.

In addition, Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi has issued firm directives to both Marine Police and Coast Guards to remain vigilant and ensure effective surveillance.

As of now, no reports of infiltration into Odisha have been received.

Reports said five ships have anchored off Puri sea beach, triggering speculations surrounding the possibility of an influx of immigrants from trouble-torn Bangladesh. It is being speculated that these could be Indian Navy surveillance ships.

These ships — three big and two small sizes — are seen to have anchored in the sea in front of the Blue Flag Beach from Digabareni to Lighthouse. Apart from them, two boats are also seen patrolling.

Sources said, the ships have come to Puri ahead of the Indian Navy Day, which is scheduled to be celebrated on December 04.

Reports added that Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur and Ganjam along with all other coastal districts have been put on high alert to thwart any infiltration bid by Bangladeshi nationals.

In the Ganajm district, all the marine police stations and the Coast Guard have intensified sea patrolling.

“Besides intensifying patrolling in the sea, police and Sagar Mitras have also been deployed at fishing harbours. The entire deployment is being monitored by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Chhatrapur and the Additional SP of Ganjam. In the backdrop of the unrest in Bangladesh, these exercises have been taken up to check illegal immigration,’ said Ganjam superintendent of police (SP) Jagmohan Meena.