Odisha Likely to Raise Snakebite Death Compensation To ₹10 Lakh

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is preparing to significantly enhance compensation for snakebite deaths—from the current Rs 4 lakh to Rs 10 lakh—in line with a recent Supreme Court directive that calls for a nationwide revision.

Revenue and disaster management minister Suresh Pujari on Wednesday confirmed that the apex court, while hearing a specific case, directed the Central government to raise the ex gratia amount for snakebite-related deaths. The order effectively clears the way for all states, including Odisha, to revise the payout once the Centre issues a formal notification.

Currently, compensation norms for disasters listed under the Union List—such as drowning, lightning and snakebite—are determined by the Central government and uniformly applied across states, leaving them with no authority to alter the amount independently.

“For long, Odisha and several other states have urged the Centre to increase the relief amount for snakebite deaths, arguing that the existing Rs 4 lakh is grossly inadequate, especially for vulnerable families in rural and tribal regions,” Pujari said. He added that the Supreme Court’s directive strengthens the case Odisha has been making for years.

Snakebite remains a major public health concern in Odisha, which consistently reports one of the highest snakebite mortality rates in the country. A substantial share of these deaths occurs in interior districts and forest-fringe areas, where delayed access to medical care and anti-venom treatment continues to be a challenge.

The proposed enhancement to Rs 10 lakh is expected to provide meaningful relief to bereaved families, many of whom struggle with long-term financial distress following the loss of a breadwinner.

Pujari clarified that while the Centre already recognises natural calamities like cyclones and floods as national disasters, Odisha has expanded its own State List to cover compensation for unseasonal rain. “But for Union List disasters like snakebite, states cannot modify the compensation. We await the Centre’s formal notification,” he said.