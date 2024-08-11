Odisha: CM Mohan Majhi thanks PM Modi, railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for giving 6 new projects

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for giving Odisha six new railway projects.



“This will definitely strengthen the railway infrastructure in Odisha. This will go a long way in the economic development of Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts,” said CM Majhi.

Six big and medium railway projects in Odisha’s southern and western regions have been approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Union Cabinet.

The new projects are 73-km-long Gunupur-Therubali (new line), 116-km-long Junagarh-Nabarangpur (new line), 82-km-long Badampahar-Kendujhargarh (new line), 85-km-long Bangiriposhi-Gorumohisani, 60-km-long Budhamara-Chakulia and 173-km-long Malkangiri-Pandurangpuram (via Bhadrachalam).

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved eight projects in total in the country worth Rs 24,657 crore and the total estimated cost of the six projects in Odisha is Rs 15,004 crore. These new projects will increase the existing network of the Indian Railways by 900 km.

The approved projects are expected to be completed by 2030-31.