Odisha Cabinet Clears 11.25 % Seat Reservation for SEBC Students in Admissions

Bhubaneswar: In a significant move, the Odisha Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal for 11.25 per cent seat reservation for students from socially and economically backward classes (SEBC) in educational institutions. Announcing the decision, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said, “This policy will be implemented from the current academic session.”

The Chief Minister, addressing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, described it as a landmark decision aimed at promoting equitable access to education. He blamed the previous Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government headed by Naveen Patnaik for not giving reservation to SEBC students in higher secondary and higher educations.

This initiative seeks to ensure uniform implementation of reservation policies in educational admissions across the state. According to the CM, the revised reservation framework will include 22.5 per cent for Scheduled Tribe (ST) students, 16.25 per cent for Scheduled Caste (SC), 11.25 per cent for SEBC, 5 per cent for persons with disabilities (PwD), and 1 per cent for ex-servicemen.

The policy will be applicable to all state public universities, state government and aided higher secondary and higher education institutions, including those offering teacher education, LLB, integrated law, Bachelor in Performing Arts, and BPEd./MPEd. courses under the respective departments of the state government.

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi for their efforts to provide reservation to SEBC students.