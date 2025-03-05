Odisha: BJD chief Naveen Patnaik slams BJP on Biju Jayanti, BJP retaliates

Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government while addressing party leaders and cadres during the Biju Jayanti celebrations.

Paying tribute to legendary leader Biju Patnaik on his 109th birth anniversary here at Forest Park, — the BJD chief condemned the BJP-led Odisha government for derecognising March 5 as Panchayati Raj Day—a tradition upheld since 1993. The Mohan Majhi-led government’s decision to shift the observance to April 24 drew sharp criticism from Patnaik.

“What justification is there for altering the date of Panchayati Raj Divas?” questioned Patnaik. “Governments come and go, but Biju Babu will always remain in the hearts of the people,” he added.

He also took issue with attempts to rename institutions and awards associated with Biju Patnaik, including the Biju Patnaik Sports Award and Biju Patnaik Airport. Expressing dismay over the vandalism of Biju Patnaik’s statue, he lamented the government’s inaction in holding those responsible accountable.

Patnaik further challenged the BJP, asking whether the party could dismantle key industrial and educational institutions such as Paradip Port, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Talcher, and the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela—establishments he credited to Biju Patnaik’s vision. He accused the current administration of engaging in “petty and divisive politics.”

Highlighting Biju Patnaik’s contributions, Patnaik emphasised his role in strengthening the Panchayati Raj system and advocating for a 33 per cet reservation for women. He also recalled Biju Patnaik’s contributions to global affairs, including his support for Indonesia’s independence and the establishment of the UNESCO Kalinga Prize for science.

“The people of Odisha will not tolerate any attempt to rewrite history. Biju Babu’s legacy will forever be a source of pride for Odias,” Patnaik declared.

Responding to Patnaik’s remarks, Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Naik accused the BJD of betraying Odisha’s core values. He asserted that the BJP-led government remains committed to honoring the state’s eminent personalities and leaders.

“The previous BJD government weakened grassroots governance by curtailing the authority of sarpanches. Biju Patnaik envisioned strong Panchayati Raj institutions, but the BJD undermined this by centralizing power and disregarding gram sabha resolutions,” Naik claimed.

Naik vowed that as long as the BJP remains in power, it will safeguard Odisha’s heritage and uphold the contributions of its legendary figures.

“As a government, we are committed to giving due respect to Odisha’s great leaders. Biju Patnaik stood for empowering Panchayats, yet the BJD did the exact opposite. We will ensure that his true legacy is upheld,” he stated.