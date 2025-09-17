Odisha Assembly Session To Begin Thursday, Opposition Plans To Corner Majhi Govt

Bhubaneswar: The monsoon session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly will begin on Thursday, with the Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress preparing to mount a coordinated attack on the Mohan Charan Majhi government over fertiliser shortages and rising crimes against women.

The session, scheduled to run till September 25 with seven working days, is expected to be a stormy affair. Political observers say the Opposition will seek to capitalise on agrarian distress and concerns over women’s safety to corner the treasury benches, while signs of discontent within the ruling BJP could further complicate matters for Chief Minister Majhi.

At the heart of the political battle lies the fertiliser crisis. Farmers across Odisha have been queuing up for days at Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) and Large Area Multipurpose Societies (LAMPS) for supplies, despite repeated assurances from the government of adequate stock. Opposition leaders allege that an “artificial scarcity” has been created by cooperatives, leaving farmers anxious at a crucial stage of the cultivation season.

The BJD has already staged a demonstration at Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar, signalling its intent to escalate the protest within the Assembly. The Congress, meanwhile, has decided to move a no-confidence motion against the Majhi government, accusing it of failing to protect women and children amid reports of increasing atrocities.

The ruling BJP, anticipating a fierce Opposition offensive, has conducted a strategy session with its legislators. Senior leaders are said to have briefed MLAs on ways to counter Opposition charges and defend the government’s position on key issues.

Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar has been brought under a tight security blanket ahead of the session. Commissionerate Police has put in place elaborate arrangements to maintain law and order around the Assembly. Director General of Police Y.B. Khurania, who reviewed preparations on Wednesday, said a three-tier security system has been deployed, with 30 platoons of police stationed at strategic points across the city.

“Security forces are guarding all entry gates and perimeters of the Assembly, with special arrangements at the designated protest site,” Khurania told reporters. Five temporary police control rooms, CCTV surveillance, striking forces, Special Tactical Units, bomb disposal squads, dog squads, and fire services have been mobilised. Section 144 of the CrPC will also remain in force in the Lower PMG area to prevent mass gatherings.

With the Opposition sharpening its strategy and the ruling party digging in for a fight, the coming week promises high drama inside and outside the Odisha Assembly.