Nuapada Bypoll: BJP, Congress Declare Candidates; Suspense Builds Over BJD’s Pick

Bhubaneswar: The political temperature in Odisha’s Nuapada is rising as the assembly by-election approaches, with both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress having announced their candidates, while the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) continues to keep its cards close to its chest.

The BJP has fielded Jay Dholakia, son of the late BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia to benefit from his father’s legacy and grassroots connect, while the Congress has nominated Ghasiram Majhi, a veteran tribal leader who has previously contested from the region. With both national parties locking in their candidates early, the focus has now shifted entirely to the BJD, which is yet to make its formal announcement.

Despite several rounds of deliberations and strategy meetings, the BJD leadership has maintained suspense over its choice. Party insiders, however, revealed that Manoj Mishra has emerged as the frontrunner. Mishra, who hails from Nuapada, is said to enjoy the confidence of the party high command due to his organization strength and developmental track record.

Senior BJD leaders, including Babi Das, Tukuni Sahu, and Snehangini Chhuria, were present during the high-level discussions held at party president Naveen Patnaik’s residence in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. The deliberations reportedly centred around balancing caste dynamics, local equations, and winnability factors before finalising the candidate.

According to party sources, the three shortlisted aspirants — Manoj Mishra, Bhanu Pratap Singh Majhi, and Avani Joshi — were scheduled to meet the Chief Minister later in the day to present their vision for the constituency. The final decision is expected soon after these consultations, paving the way for the official declaration of the BJD candidate.

The upcoming bypoll, necessitated by the vacancy following the death of sitting BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia, has drawn keen attention as it is being viewed as a litmus test for all three major parties ahead of the next Assembly elections. With the BJP and Congress already in the field, the BJD’s choice will likely define the contours of an intense, high-voltage triangular contest in Nuapada.