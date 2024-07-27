NTA releases final results of NEET-UG

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the revised scorecards for the controversial NEET-UG 2024 on Friday, following a Supreme Court directive. The revision took into account the marks for a physics question that the agency had previously stated had two correct answers. A total of 17 candidates achieved a perfect score in the revised results. Delhi’s Mridul Manya Anand topped the entrance exam.

Among the 17 candidates with perfect scores, four are girls — two from Maharashtra and two from Rajasthan. The highest number of perfect scorers are from Rajasthan, with four candidates, followed by Maharashtra with three, two each from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, and one each from Bihar, Punjab, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Chandigarh.

Initially, 44 of the 67 candidates declared as toppers had achieved full marks due to the physics question. This number was later reduced to 61 after the agency withdrew grace marks given to six candidates to account for lost time at some exam centers.

The top five male candidates who scored rank one are Mridul Manya Anand from Delhi, Ayush Naugraiya from Uttar Pradesh, Mazin Mansoor from Bihar, Saurav from Rajasthan, and Divyansh from Delhi. The top five female candidates are Prachita from Rajasthan, Palansha Agarwal from Maharashtra, Mane Neha Kuldeep from Maharashtra, Iram Quazi from Rajasthan, and Rishika Aggarwal from Delhi, who is ranked 22nd in the entrance exam.

This is the fourth release of the NEET-UG 2024 results. The first result was issued on June 4, the second on June 30, and the third on July 20, 2024. More than 24 lakh students participated in the NEET-UG 2024 examination, held on May 5, 2024, at 4,750 centers across 571 cities in India.