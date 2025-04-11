Mumbai will be global entertainment hub: Fadnavis

The CM held a review meeting for the preparation of the WAVES in the presence of Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting (IB), Ashwini Vaishnaw. He said it will be the world’s largest audio-visual entertainment event. “The central government’s team along with the Maharashtra government will work together to make the summit successful.We will organise this summit every year in Mumbai. Our effort is to take the WAVES to international level events like the Cannes festival and Grammy awards,” he said.

According to the chief minister, the creative sector is the fastest-growing in terms of wealth and job creation. He said that Mumbai and the country will boost the “creative economy” in the world.

A senior official from the state government said that the first day of the WAVES will be attended by the Prime Minister. “We will be providing logistical support to the central government for the summit. We are inviting 1,500 to 2,000 delegates. The central government will be inviting more than 5,000 delegates from the country and the world,” the senior official said.

The chief minister will hold a roundtable conference with all the CEOs of industries from the creative and entertainment fields on the second of the summit. “A. R. Rahman, musical composer and producer, will also host a show at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai,” the official said.

Mr. Fadnavis expressed gratitude for the central government’s decision to start the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) in Mumbai on the land of Film city. “The first IICT will come up in Mumbai’s film city. The Maharashtra government will be a partner in the government of India’ initiative along with some private stakeholders,” he said.

Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik and Secretary of Ministry of IB, Sanjay Jaju inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the IICT.

The Chief Minister also said that the IB has offered 240 acres of land in Malad to the state government for the creation of world class infrastructure for the “creative economy”. “To make Mumbai, which is currently the country’s entertainment capital, world entertainment capital, the central government will build all infrastructures (at Malad for the creative economy) with us,” he said.