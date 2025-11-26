MP IAS Officer Makes ‘Objectionable’ Remarks Against Brahmin Girls, Stirs Community Sentiments

Bhopal: An Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Madhya Pradesh government has made ‘objectionable’ remarks against Brahmin girls triggering anger among the community members across the state.

The Babu, Santosh Verma, who has recently been reinstated in service after his suspension, made the ‘indecent’ remarks against the Brahmin girls while addressing the provincial meeting of the Anusuchit Jati Evam Janjati Adhikari Evam Karmachari Sangh (AJAKS) here on Sunday.

“Reservation will stay until a Brahmin donates his daughter to my son or allows her to have a relationship with him”, the babu reportedly said at the event.

Different Brahmin community bodies in the state severely condemned the IAS officer, who was promoted to IAS from the Madhya Pradesh Administrative Service cadre, when a video of his speech went viral on social media on Tuesday, calling it ‘indecent, casteist and insulting to Brahmin girls’.

The community members staged protests at different parts of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday demanding action against him for violating service rules by making such a remark.

Brahmin community members staged a protest at Gwalior, flaunting swords, demanding registration of FIR against the officer.

Verma landed in controversy in 2021-22, for allegedly forging court orders and faking signatures of a special judge, for falsely claiming relief in cases against him.

He was arrested after the concerned judge lodged a complaint against him for forging court orders, relating to alleged criminal intimidation of a woman.