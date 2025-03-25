MP: 5 get life term for assaulting Army trainee officers, gangraping their girlfriend

Bhopal: A fast-track court in Mhow in Indore district in Madhya Pradesh has sentenced five people to life imprisonment for assaulting Army trainee officers and gangraping their girlfriend six months ago, officials said on Tuesday.

The sixth accused in the case, a minor, is facing trial in the juvenile court, according to the special public prosecutor Sandhya Uike.

The fast-track court disposed of the case in just over five months.

Delivering the judgment in the case, additional Sessions Judge Ravi Shankar Doole pronounced the five accused, Anil Barod (27), Pawan Vasuniya (23), Ritesh Bhavar (25), Rohit Girwal (23), and Sachin Makwana (25), guilty in the case and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

The incident took place on September 11, 2024 when two Army officers undergoing training at the Infantry School in Mhow along with their two female friends were enjoying a picnic party at the nearby tourist spot of Jam Gate.

The six miscreants armed with pistols had suddenly appeared on the spot and started beating them.

They demanded a ransom of Rs ten lakh from them.

They looted their mobile phones and cash when they failed to pay the ransom.

Later, they released one Army trainee officer and girl to go to Infantry School to arrange the ransom while holding the other Army officer and a female hostage.

They later gangraped the girl held hostage by them.