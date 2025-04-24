Modi: Will Punish Ultras Beyond their Imagination

Mitti mein mila dene ka samay aa gaya hai” ("The time has come to raze them to the ground"). He assured that India would identify, track, and punish every terrorist involved, along with their supporters, and vowed to pursue them "to the ends of the earth."

Addressing a large public gathering in Bihar’s Madhubani district — his first speech after the April 22 terror attack which claimed 28 lives — Modi declared, “” ("The time has come to raze them to the ground"). He assured that India would identify, track, and punish every terrorist involved, along with their supporters, and vowed to pursue them "to the ends of the earth."

"This attack was not merely on innocent tourists but a brazen assault on the soul of India," Modi asserted, describing the incident as an attempt to break India's spirit. He emphasised, “The terrorists responsible for this attack, and those who conspired with them, will face punishment beyond their imagination."

The willpower of 140 crore Indians will now break the backbone of the perpetrators of terror,” Modi stressed.





Expressing gratitude towards international support, Modi said, "Everyone who believes in humanity stands with India. I thank the people and leaders of various countries who have supported us."

In a brief address in English directed towards the global community, the Prime Minister reiterated India's determination: "From the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world: India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers."Expressing gratitude towards international support, Modi said, "Everyone who believes in humanity stands with India. I thank the people and leaders of various countries who have supported us."



Modi highlighted the necessity of peace and security for national development, noting, "Peace is essential for rapid progress, and a developed Bihar is crucial for a developed India."

He acknowledged the nationwide grief, stating that victims hailed from various states, including Bengal, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, and Bihar. "From Kargil to Kanyakumari, our sorrow and anger remain the same," Modi emphasised, reaffirming solidarity with grieving families and promising comprehensive support for the injured.Modi highlighted the necessity of peace and security for national development, noting, "Peace is essential for rapid progress, and a developed Bihar is crucial for a developed India."