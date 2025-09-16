Modi To Lay Foundation For Country’s 1st PM Mitra Park in MP Village On Sept 17

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the country’s first PM Mitra Park, an agriculture-based industrial initiative, in Bhainsola village under Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday.

The park is set to transform the cotton and textile ecosystem of Madhya Pradesh, the largest producer of organic cotton in the country, positioning it as a national model for agriculture- based industrial growth.

The announcement was made at the high-level review meeting of the farmer welfare and agriculture development department chaired by chief minister Mohan Yadav here.

“Madhya Pradesh has long been one of the leading cotton-producing states, with cotton cultivation flourishing across 18 districts. Annually, approximately 24 lakh tons of cotton are produced across six lakh hectares. Moreover, about 40 percent of India’s organic cotton comes solely from Madhya Pradesh. This makes the state an ideal destination for the textile industry, and the Dhar PM Mitra Park is a direct outcome of this natural advantage”, Mr. Yadav said.

The park, being developed over 2,158 acres, will be equipped with world-class facilities. It will feature a 20 MLD common effluent treatment plant, a 10 MVA solar power plant, a reliable water and electricity supply, modern roads, and 81 plug-and-play units.

Housing and social facilities for workers and women staff ensure that it is not just an industrial zone, but an ideal industrial township, a spokesman of the Madhya Pradesh government said.

According to the chief minister, more than six lakh cotton farmers in Madhya Pradesh, especially in the Malwa region, will benefit directly from the park.

Additionally, the project is expected to generate one lakh direct and two lakh indirect employment opportunities, creating a robust rural-industrial growth engine.

“The park will enable local processing of cotton-spinning, weaving, garment manufacturing, leading to value addition of the raw material locally available”, the chief minister said.

As many as 114 companies have so far evinced interest to set up ventures in the park promising to invest Rs 23,000 crore.

Of these, 91 companies have been granted approval to set up their ventures and the land allotment committee has sanctioned 1294.19 acres to them.