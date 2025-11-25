Modi To Hoist Flag at Ayodhya Temple Today

New Delhi/Ayodhya: A flurry of activities, from beefing up security to lighting up and cleaning the roads, continued in Ayodhya to prepare for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit in this holy city on Tuesday to ceremonially hoist a saffron flag on the spire of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, symbolising the completion of its construction. The right-angled triangular flag, measuring ten feet in height and twenty feet in length, bears the image of a radiant sun, symbolising the brilliance and valour of Lord Ram, with an “Om” inscribed on it along with the image of a Kovidara tree. After Ayodhya, the Prime Minister is also scheduled to inaugurate the “Panchajanya”, a monument dedicated to the sacred conch of Lord Krishna in Kurukshetra, and also take part in a special programme to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Ahead of the PM’s visit, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath reached Ayodhya on Monday to review all the preparations for the ceremony. He also offered prayers at the Hanuman Garhi temple. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also reached Ayodhya ahead of the flag hoisting ceremony.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said that Mr Modi will ceremonially hoist the saffron flag on the “shikhar” of the sacred Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya at around noon, “symbolising the completion of the temple’s construction and ushering in a new chapter of cultural celebration and national unity”. The Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion.

This date also marks the martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru, who meditated in Ayodhya for 48 uninterrupted hours in the 17th century, further enhancing the spiritual significance of the day, the statement said.

“The sacred saffron flag will convey a message of dignity, unity, and cultural continuity, embodying the ideals of Ram Rajya,” the PMO said.

The flag will rise atop a “shikhar” constructed in the traditional North Indian Nagara architectural style, while the surrounding 800-metre Parkota, a circumambulatory enclosure built around the temple, designed in the South Indian architectural tradition, showcases the temple’s architectural diversity, it said.

During his stay in Ayodhya, the Prime Minister will visit Saptmandir, which houses temples related to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha and Mata Shabari. This will be followed by a visit to Sheshavtar Mandir.

He will also visit Mata Annapurna Mandir and perform darshan and puja at rge Ram Darbar Garbh Grah, which will be followed by darshan at Ram Lalla Garbha Grah, the statement said.

“The programme will take place on the auspicious Panchami date of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha, coinciding with the Abhijit Muhurat of Shri Ram and Maa Sita's Vivah Panchami, a day symbolizing divine union,” it said.

The temple complex features 87 intricately carved stone episodes from the life of Lord Ram based on the Valmiki Ramayana on the outer walls of the main temple, and 79 bronze-cast episodes from Indian culture placed along the enclosure walls.

Together, these elements provide a meaningful and educational experience to all visitors, offering deep insight into Lord Ram’s life and the cultural heritage of India, the PMO statement said.

A total of 6,970 security personnel, including commandos from the ATS, NSG snipers, cyber experts and technical teams have been deployed in the holy city as part of heightened security measures, said a statement issued by the UP government.

Anti-drone technology and advanced monitoring systems are also operational on the temple premises and surrounding areas.

Senior officials, from superintendents of police to field-level teams, are overseeing the operations to ensure seamless coordination, the statement said.

Personnel tasked with crowd management, security screening, explosives detection, and emergency response have been stationed across key locations.

Special units, including bomb squads, dog squads, VVIP protection teams, fire units, and rapid response teams, are active in the city, the statement said.