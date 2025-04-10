Manipur cops find large cache of arms, militant arrested

NEW DELHI: Manipur police have recovered a large cache of arms, ammunition, and war-like stores from Kakching and Imphal districts, and arrested a militant cadre of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG), officials said on Thursday.

In Kakching’s Tokpaching Moirangkhom Hill Range, police recovered two SMG carbines (without magazines), a .303 rifle with a magazine, a single barrel gun, two double barrel guns, a modified sniper rifle, a modified 9 mm pistol with magazine, three mortar shells, two improvised explosive devices (IEDs), two grenades, as well as various ammunition and detonators. Another cache, found in the Yaralpat area of Imphal East, included a .303 rifle, 16 rounds of live .303 ammunition, two Lathode 40 mm guns, additional ammunition, a rifle magazine, a small carbine and its handmade magazine, a 9 mm pistol, seven detonators, two hand grenades, and other related items. All the recovered materials have been handed over to Porompat Police Station for further legal action.

The recoveries, made on Wednesday, come despite the expiration of a voluntary weapons surrender period that ended on March 6 amid ongoing ethnic strife. The discovery of these arms continues to raise concerns as arms and ammunition are being frequently found in the state.

Police also arrested a 45-year-old militant from Lamsang Bazaar in Imphal West. The suspect is alleged to have been involved in extorting monetary demands from government officials in and around the state capital, Imphal.

These developments occur against a backdrop of longstanding unrest in Manipur. Since the ethnic clashes erupted between the Imphal valley-based Meitei and the neighbouring hills-based Kuki communities in May 2023 — following protests over the Manipur High Court’s order related to the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status — more than 260 lives have been lost. President's rule remains in force since February 13, after former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh resigned on February 9, putting the State Assembly on hold until 2027.

Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage and collecting further evidence in efforts to identify and apprehend other suspects linked to the recovered arms.



