Maharashtra ruling parties demand Aaditya Thackeray’s resignation

Mumbai: The Disha Salian case once again rocked the Maharashtra legislative assembly on Wednesday even as the government assured that new allegations made by Disha’s father will be thoroughly investigated. BJP legislator Ram Kadam demanded that Sushant Singh Rajput case should also be reinvestigated in the light of the allegations made by Satish Salian, who has submitted a 75-page complaint seeking an FIR to be registered in the alleged gang rape and murder of his daughter in June 2020 and cover-up of the case. He has alleged that Aaditya Thackeray was involved in the rape and murder, while former police commissioner Param Bir Singh was the main conspirator in the cover up.

Nearly five years after Disha Salian’s alleged mysterious death, her father has moved the court seeking an FIR against Aaditya Thackeray and others. Disha, a celebrity manager, passed away on June 8, 2020, after reportedly falling from the 14th floor of a residential building in Malad. At the time, the Mumbai Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case. A week later, Sushant Singh Rajput was also found dead in his Mumbai home. Police said he committed suicide.

Day after Satish Salian filed the 75-page complainant with the police, Shiv Sena legislator Sanjay Gaikwad raised the issue in the assembly. He asked what action will be taken against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray since Salian’s parents have accused him of being directly involved in her murder. He also sought Aaditya’s resignation as a member of the House.

Minister Shambhuraj Desai said that no one will be spared if found guilty in the case of death of former celebrity manager Disha Salian.

However, members of the treasury benches rushed to the well of the House shouting slogans against Aaditya Thackeray. Amid slogan-shouting, speaker Rahul Narwekar adjourned the House for 10 minutes.

After the House reassembled, Gaikwad reiterated his demand for Aaditya Thackeray’s arrest in the Salian death case. Informing the House that Salian’s father has met the Mumbai police commissioner and made serious allegations against Aaditya Thackeray, Desai said, “Whether to resign on moral grounds is up to him and his party. But as a government, I want to state that no one will be spared if found guilty. We will seek a report from the Mumbai police commissioner on Salian’s allegations and forward it to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case,” he said.

BJP legislator Ram Kadam alleged that the Uddhav Thackeray-led government tried to cover-up the Sushant Singh Rajput case. He claimed that the actor’s residence was repainted, all furniture was removed and it was handed over to the owner.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a closure report in the court stating there was no foul play in Rajput’s murder. However, Kadam demanded that the case should be reinvestigated in light of the complainant filed by Salian’s father to see if the two cases were linked and whether the Thackeray government tried to destroy evidence.

Reacting to the allegations, Aaditya Thackeray said he would respond to them in court. “We will present our side before the court. The case is being used to malign my reputation,” he said.