Maharashtra minister claims yet another big leader to leave Sharad Pawar

Patil heads the state unit of NCP (SP) and there are reports that he has been upset these days. Speaking about it Shirsat said, “I have said this in the past. Jayant Patil is in no mood to stay in NCP (SP) for long. There will be an earthquake in Sharad Pawar’s party. You will see Jayant Patil joining Ajit Pawar’s NCP.”

Shirsat’s comments came after Patil said nothing about him was certain, sparking the buzz that he could quit the NCP (SP).

However, Patil met Sharad Pawar at the latter’s residence in Baramati and made it clear that he would not leave the party. He said, “Sharad Pawar is our leader. Though we have been defeated and the number of elected members is less, there are still millions of people in Maharashtra who love Pawar Saheb. So we will collectively take a decision in the interest of the party.”

Shirsat’s party, Ajit Pawar’s NCP and BJP are constituents of the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the state, whereas Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (SP) are part of the opposition MVA alliance.

The NCP split in 2023 when Ajit Pawar and his supporters joined the Mahayuti alliance. He later secured the party’s official name and symbol, while Sharad Pawar’s faction became NCP (SP).

In the recently held Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha elections, Ajit Pawar’s NCP won 41 seats, while NCP (SP) got only 10, triggering speculation that some of its leaders may switch sides.