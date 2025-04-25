Maharashtra Govt. to Enforce ‘No Denial Policy’ in All Hospitals

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the State Family Welfare Building and Training Centre in Pune, Mr. Pawar said the state government is working to strengthen emergency medical services and plans to enforce a 'no denial policy' to ensure patients are not refused treatment in emergencies. He said the death of Bhise, who was allegedly denied admission, over demand for a deposit of Rs 10 lakh has highlighted discrepancies and insensitivity in the public healthcare system.

Mr. Pawar assured that an investigation is underway and strict action will be taken against those found responsible for Bhise’s death. He also announced that the government will soon implement a ‘No Denial Policy’, under which no hospital — public or private — will be allowed to refuse emergency medical treatment. “This policy will ensure that no citizen is denied critical care under any circumstances,” he said.

Bhise delivered twins at Surya Hospital in Wakad on March 29 and died at Manipal Hospital, Baner, two days later. Initially, she was taken to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, where doctors asked the family to pay an advance deposit of Rs 10 lakh before admission.

“We took serious cognisance of the incident and constituted high-powered committees for the probe. The committees have submitted their reports. Strict action will be taken in this case. We are also taking steps to strengthen regulations that govern private hospitals so that no emergency patient is denied treatment under any circumstances,” Mr. Pawar said.

The Maharashtra deputy chief minister pointed out that the government provides land at concessional price and additional floor space index (FSI) to charitable trust hospitals. As per rules, these hospitals must keep beds reserved for the poor and failure to do so will not be tolerated, he said.